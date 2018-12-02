Former WBC light heavyweight champion Adonis Stevenson reportedly has been put into a medically-induced coma to lessen the pressure caused by brain swelling. His condition has been upgraded from “critical” to “stable.”

Stevenson’s promoter Yvon Michel stated, “I have received dozens of requests for interviews but in agreement with the doctor responsible for the care given to Adonis, I will for the moment abstain to avoid any misinterpretations in a situation constantly evolving. Thank you for understanding.”