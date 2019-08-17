The card presented by Zanfer Promotions and Jab Promotions on Saturday in Tijuana, is not only a co-promotion, but a “war” between promoters. Lightweight Bryan “Kid” Figueroa (15-1, 7 KOs) of Zanfer faces unbeaten Junior Cuadrado (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Jab in an eight round main event that grew quite heated at Friday’s weigh-in.

Bryan Figueroa 134.4 vs. Junior Cuadrado 136.6



Sergio Chirino Sánchez 126.7 vs. Cristian Cortez 126.7

Jhonny Navarrete 149.2 vs. Alberto Córdova 150

Carlos Ornelas 130 vs. Francisco Piña 130.2

Venue: Auditorio Municipal Tijuana

Promoter: Promociones Zanfer, Jab Promotions

TV: Azteca 7