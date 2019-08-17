Zanfer Promotions Boxing News Ad
August 16, 2019
Weights from Tijuana

The card presented by Zanfer Promotions and Jab Promotions on Saturday in Tijuana, is not only a co-promotion, but a “war” between promoters. Lightweight Bryan “Kid” Figueroa (15-1, 7 KOs) of Zanfer faces unbeaten Junior Cuadrado (15-0-1, 8 KOs) of Jab in an eight round main event that grew quite heated at Friday’s weigh-in.

Bryan Figueroa 134.4 vs. Junior Cuadrado 136.6
Figueroa Cuadrado Back
Sergio Chirino Sánchez 126.7 vs. Cristian Cortez 126.7
Jhonny Navarrete 149.2 vs. Alberto Córdova 150
Carlos Ornelas 130 vs. Francisco Piña 130.2

Venue: Auditorio Municipal Tijuana
Promoter: Promociones Zanfer, Jab Promotions
TV: Azteca 7

