By Nick Giongco

Cesar Ramirez of Mexico (center) gets a warm Manila welcome from Sean Gibbons (2nd from left) alongside Cebu-based Panamanian writer Carlos Costa (2nd from right). Also joining Ramirez are his two Mexican companions. Ramirez challenges John Riel Casimero for the interim WBO bantam crown on Aug. 24 at the San Andres Sports Complex.