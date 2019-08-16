By Gabriel F. Cordero

Legendary former welterweight world champion José “Mantequilla” Nápoles has passed away at age 79 according to WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán. “Mantequilla Napoles is already champion for eternity. He was a great champion, but he did it with dignity and with the love of his children who took care of him. Rest in Peace my great idol, compadre of my dad, Mexican at heart although Cuban by birth! Goodbye my champion,” wrote Sulaiman.

Napoles was born in Havana, Cuba on April 13, 1940, but began his career in Mexico in the 1960s. He was a two-time WBC and WBA welterweight champion and held the titles for the better part of six years. His official record is 77 wins, 54 of them by knockout with only seven losses.