Weights from Stockton, California Damian Sosa 154.8 vs. Clay Collard 154.2

Manuel Jaimes 137.6 vs. Moises Flores 142.8

Wade Jones III 140 vs. Edgar Ramirez 143.6

Felix Soria 146 vs. Andres Abarca 146.4

Gabriel Muratalla 118 vs. Victor Torres 120 Non Pay-Per-View Fights

Vincent Avina 116 vs. Alexis Salido 116

Luis Chavez 147 vs. Jose Aguayo 149.6

Irving Xilohua 122.6 vs. Luis Valdez 121

Arturo Popoca 124.2 vs. Richard Esquibel 124.8 Venue: Stockton Civic Auditorium

Promoter: Toscano Promotions

TV: Fite.tv PPV

1st Bell: 4:30 PT Davis-Cruz undercard presser Interview: Lovemore Ndou

