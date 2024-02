Weights from Philadelphia Oluwafemi Oyeleye 155 vs Wilfrido Buelvas 150

Noah Norman 133 vs Dan Van Fossen 133.8

Joshua Jones 137 vs Ryan Schwartzburg 138

Daniel Fry 224 vs Jesse Hayward 275.6

Tahmir Smalls 153 vs Bruno Leonardo Romay 150.8

Richard Johnson 155.4 vs Desmond Carr 155

Mike Scott 159.4 vs John Hawks 160

Juan Marrero 137 vs Darus Somieari 137.6

Alex James 180.6 vs Rancy Slanger 177.8

Antonio Allen 159 vs Jason Moreno 156.8 Venue: 2300 Arena

Promoter: R&B Promotions

Stream: Combatsportsnow.com

Nuñez overwhelms and stops ex-champ Rakhimov Berlanga: I'm coming for the KO

