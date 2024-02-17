Becomes IBF 130 lb. Mandatory Challenger

By Boxing Bob Newman

In an important bout that flew under the radar, IBF #3 Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and #4 rated Eduardo Nuñez, squared off in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to decide the #1 mandatory position at Jr. Lightweight.

Local hero Rakhimov was coming in off his lone loss 10 months ago- a tough, split decision, title-losing effort against Joe Cordina in Cardiff, Wales. Nuñez, of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, was making a relatively quick return to the ring after blowing out Oscar Escandon in two rounds in Cancun last October.

The first half of the fight was tactical warfare as each man tried to gain their edge, taking turns coming forward while the other looked to see what his foe had to offer. By the second half of the fight, Nuñez seemed to be taking over, if ever so slightly. He began to land telling power shots on Rakhimov, who seemed unable to get off the ropes, or was hoping Nuñez would punch himself out. Nuñez was so squared up, that all his punches appeared to be hooks, whether right or left. Jabs were mostly out the window in favor of sledgehammer blows.

Rakhimov would rally in the ninth, for what would be the last time. Rakhimov got a much needed reprieve from referee Mark Nelson, who called time as he instructed Rakhimov’s corner to secure some loose tape on the glove in the tenth. But that would be it as Nuñez sensed his time had come. He came out guns blazing, raining blow after blow- 20 unanswered in all, to the head of a helpless Rakhimov, who bravely, but perhaps foolishly, never went down. Referee Nelson stepped in to rescue the battered hometowner, with only 15 seconds elapsed in the 11th.

Nuñez not only earned the #1 IBF mandatory spot, but also kept his KO streak alive, going 27-1, 27 KOs, while winning his 16th straight since his lone loss back in 2018. Rakhimov goes to 17-2-1, 14 KOs and has lost two straight, hard fought wars.

On the undercard, Tajikistan’s Bakhodir Usumonov took on Azerbaijan’s Javid Chalabiyev in a Jr. Welterweight bout. Usumonov outworked Chalabiyev over eight solid rounds to move to 8-0, 3 KOs. Chalabiyev loses his pro debut.

Russia’s Sharabutdin Ataev took on Azerbaijan based Cuban Loren Alfonso Dominguez in a ten round Cruiserweight clash. The very experienced former amateur standout Dominguez didn’t make things easy for Ataev, but lost the unanimous decision start out at 0-1 as a pro, while Ataev improves to 7-0, 4 KOs.