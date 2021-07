Weights from Philadelphia Nahir Albright 133.6 vs. Jeremy Hill 135.2

(NABA lightweight title)

Muhsin Cason 197.3 vs. Tristan James 194

Derrick Whitley Jr. 147.6 vs. Julian Smith 144.8

Ryan Umberger 155.1 vs. Ryan Schwartzberg 156.3

DuShane Crooks 167.7 vs. Bernard Thomas 168.8

Steve Galeano 143.1 vs. Marquis Hawthorne 138.8

Raekwon Butler 138.8 vs. Diemerci Nzau 144 Venue: 2300 Arena in Philadelphia

Promoter: RDR Promotions

Stream: bxngtv.com

1st Bell: 6 PM ET ShoBox Weights from Nebraska

