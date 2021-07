ShoBox Weights from Nebraska Kalvin Henderson 166 vs. Isaiah Steen 168

Janelson Bocachica 146.5 vs. Shinard Bunch 146.5

Martino Jules 125.25 vs. Aram Avagyan 129* *Avagyan came in over the featherweight limit. The fight will proceed as scheduled. Venue: Heartland Events Center in Grand Island, Nebraska

Promoter: King’s Promotions

TV: Showtime Gassiev stops Wallisch in four

