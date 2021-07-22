2016 Olympic featherweight medalist Vladimir Nikitin finally got the first pro KO on his record. Nikitin (5-1-1, 1 KO) pretty much teed off on late sub Rauf Aghayev (31-10, 14 KOs) the whole way and Aghayev didn’t come out for round four. Nikitin is best known for his controversial decision over Mick Conlan in the last Olympics, which Conlan avenged in the pros.

Middleweight Edgard Moskvichev (13-1-2, 3 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Andrey Kalyuzhnyy (14-4, 12 KOs) for the Russian domestic title.

Unbeaten featherweight Andranik Grigoryan (14-0, 3 KOs) won a ten round unanimous decision over Nathanael Kakololo (11-2-1, 4 KOs). No scores were announced.