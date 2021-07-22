YouTuber Logan Paul has opened up as a 2:1 favorite in a proposed boxing match against UFC legend Anderson Silva. That PPV event is reportedly in the works. In their most recent action, Logan went eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition, while Silva upset former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a real fight.

Meanwhile, odds are tightening for the August 29 Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley clash in Clevelend. Tickets for that Showtime PPV event went on sale today.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul -130 (10/13)

Tyron Woodley EVEN (1/1)

Logan Paul vs Anderson Silva

Logan Paul -200 (1/2)

Anderson Silva +160 (8/5)

Odds courtesy of www.BetOnline.ag.