YouTuber Logan Paul has opened up as a 2:1 favorite in a proposed boxing match against UFC legend Anderson Silva. That PPV event is reportedly in the works. In their most recent action, Logan went eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition, while Silva upset former world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a real fight.
Meanwhile, odds are tightening for the August 29 Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley clash in Clevelend. Tickets for that Showtime PPV event went on sale today.
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul -130 (10/13)
Tyron Woodley EVEN (1/1)
Logan Paul vs Anderson Silva
Logan Paul -200 (1/2)
Anderson Silva +160 (8/5)
Zero interest in this. Would rather watch YouTube video of the fighting among fans that took place after the first Andrew Golota vs. Riddick Bowe fight at Madison Square Garden. A cowardly Bowe supporter even decked the elderly Golota cornerman Lou Duva!
You’ll be watching like everyone else.
Not even if it were in my back yard.
Logan Paul already has a better resume than Terrance Crawford as far as the level of competition he has fought.
Anderson Silva actually has a good style for Boxing. I like how he took it to Chavez jr.