The WBO World Championship Committee has issued a ruling on the complaint filed by promoter Andrew Wasilewski on behalf of former WBO cruiserweight champion Krzysztof Glowacki over his controversial World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) tournament semi-final loss to Mairis Briedis on June 15 in Latvia. The Glowacki camp sought to have Briedis disqualified or suspended and the official bout result overturned and/or reversed and declared a no-contest due to numerous errors by referee Robert Byrd.

The Championship Committee acknowledged numerous problems with the fight but stated they cannot change the result or issue a suspension as that authority and jurisdiction is held by the Latvia Boxing Federation in accordance with the World Boxing Super Series Tournament Rules and Regulations.

However, the committee strongly recommends that the WBSS winner defends the WBO belt against Glowacki within 120 days of the tournament final. WBSS officials have 48 hours to accept this WBO resolution. If the WBSS does not accept and/or rejects the ruling, the committee will issue a further ruling in accordance with WBO regulations.