World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman, legendary four-time world champion Erik “Terrible” Morales, WBC amateur advisor Joel Campuzano, WBC political affairs officer Ray Mancera, WBC professional boxing consultant Robert Lenhardt, and other members of the organization paid a visit to the state of Texas.



The contingent met with the Governor Gregg Abbot in the official Governor’s residence located in Austin, the state capitol.

Sulaiman expressed to Governor Abbot the full and comprehensive support of the WBC to implement WBC fitness boxing, the WBC Amateur tournament, the RING program, Boxing for Reintegration, boxing school with children from both sides of the border (Two Nations One Dream), as well as Boxing with Values ​(BoxVal), the program that the WBC coordinates with the Scholas Foundation of Pope Francis.

Sulaiman presented the Governor with a commemorative glove manufactured by Mexican artisans from “Locos por el Arte” and a special Cleto Reyes Glove adorned with the State of Texas flag. Also, Governor Abbot was presented with a WBC Champion Belt commemorating this historic visit.

* * *

Both Chambers of Congress of the State of Texas in separate formal sessions, granted recognition to the WBC for its outstanding contributions in the area of ​​human rights, the fight against discrimination, as well as for the measures that for decades have improved the safety, well being and welfare of boxers all around the world.

Sulaimán held a working session with senators, deputies and authorities of the state of Texas to promote boxing in the Lone Star State. The WBC team shared their expertise and vision in this work seminar that will continue tomorrow in San Antonio.

Leticia Cantú and César Verduzco, active promoters of the sport of boxing in Texas and other US states, played a crucial role in the organization of this visit, combined with this tour.

–

