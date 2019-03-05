By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBO #9, IBF #13 cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (16-0, 13 KOs) is confident he will defeat IBF #7 Bilal Laggoune (24-1-2, 13 KOs) when they clash on March 22nd at the Belleheide Centre Pamel-Roosdaal, Oost-Vlanderren, Belgium with the IBF Intercontinental title up for grabs.

“I am not one for trash talking and I will let my fists do the talking on March 22nd,” said Opetaia. “I respect my opponent and there is no doubting he is a world class cruiser, though come March 23rd he will think that he has just done rounds with Mike Tyson in a phone box. I am coming to Belgium to win and will be leaving with the IBF Intercontinental belt around my waist!”