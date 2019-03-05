WBC, WBA middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 KOs) and IBF middleweight champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) completed the final stop of their three-city press tour on Monday inside the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live. Below is what they had to say about their May 4 unification fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



Canelo Alvarez: “I know Jacobs is a tough opponent and it’s going to be work, but I’ve always believed to be the best you must beat the best. I love challenges. I want people to experience a good fight when they come watch my fights. I may lose, but my heart is a winning heart and I want to give the fans a spectacular finish and I’m going to put up a good fight.”

Daniel Jacobs: “I have the will and desire to go inside to go in that ring and be victorious and I see myself with my hand raised by the end of night. I know the odds are stacked against me and Canelo’s resume speaks for itself, but he’s never faced a tall, fast and big guy all at once and that’s what I’m going to give him. We’re going to give you what you’re looking for and the fans going to get a great fight come May 4.”

Oscar de la Hoya: “I guarantee this is going to be the fight of the year. You have two fighters who don’t have a quit in their game, this is a fight for the ages. The fact that Jacobs and Canelo both want to be great, there’s no other way than to make this one great for the fans, they will get their money’s worth come May 4.”