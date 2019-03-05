At a press conference on Monday afternoon at Beauty and Essex in Hollywood, California, the media gathered to preview the doubleheader on April 26 at The Forum, featuring the rematch for the WBC super flyweight title between Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada, as well as the super bantamweight unification between WBA champion Daniel Roman and IBF titlist TJ Doheny. All were present except Srisaket.



Juan Francisco Estrada: “I’m extremely excited for this rematch. I know a lot of fans were asking for it. I’m getting ready to bring the title back to Mexico. I’m confident that I’m going to win the fight, but I’m also very excited to watch some of the undercard fights. I think it’s a stacked card, I like a lot of these fighters, so it will be a good card for everybody.”



Daniel Roman: “I’m excited to be back home and excited that TJ’s here. This is a fight you want to see. The best against the best, champion against champion. I’ve been asking for this fight since I won the world title, and finally it’s here. It’s going to be a great card, but I feel we’re going to steal the show that night.”

TJ Doheny: “This is the kind of fight I want to be involved in. It’s a dream of mine – as soon as I got my world title that’s all I’ve been pushing for is a unification. I want to thank Daniel Roman for taking the fight and wanting to unify the division. In my opinion this is probably the best two 122 fighters in the world going off right now. There’s a lot of respect between myself and Danny… a fight of this magnitude does not need that kind of stuff. Come April 26 when that first bell goes, the respect will be gone out the window, and the fans can expect fireworks.”