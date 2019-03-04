Salita Promotions has signed undefeated heavyweight contender Otto Wallin (20-0, 13 KOs) of Sweden, as they continue to grow their stable of fighters. The 28-year-old Wallin will make his U.S. debut on Saturday, April 13 on the undercard of the Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer event in Atlantic City, N.J.

While fighting overseas, Wallin has spent the last two years conducting training camp in New York with his trainer, former two-division champion Joey Gamache. He is managed by David Berlin and Zachary Levin.