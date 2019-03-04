By Brad Snyder-The Undercard

It’s been a long time since the heavyweight division in boxing has had so much excitement with so many possibilities and so many prospects.

Saturday night the Arnold Classic at the Voinovich Center in Columbus, Ohio we may have witnessed another contender for the heavyweight crowns. New Zealand’s Junior Fa, who stands 6’5” and weighs 254 lbs., was given an equally as big opponent in Newfel Ouatah of France. The #8th WBO ranked Fa wasted no time getting Ouatah out of there in the first round.

While both fighters clinched, Fa easily pushed Ouatah off him and connected with a blow to the head. This sent Ouatah reeling into the ropes for a knockdown. Then came another easy knockdown, and a third with a right to the head. Fa was all over Ouatah for the fourth knockdown to score KO victory after just 2:51.

The win improved Fa to (17-0, 10 KOs), as Ouatah dropped to (16-3, 9 KOs). The future is bright for Fa as he has time to develop even more, while Wilder, Joshua, and Miller set the table for his future, as well as theirs.

Fight of the night award goes to Jr. Middleweights Jamie Walker and Dan Karpency. With the WBA-NABA Junior Middleweight championship on the line, Karpency started off the fight strong with good rights to the head and impressive bodywork. Round 3 had both fighters connecting in close quarters, with Walker getting the worst of it, as he dropped to the canvas. Able to beat the count, Walker got dropped again in Round 4, getting clipped at the end of the round. From then on, Walker fought smarter and Karpency kept up his intensity. Both fighters were putting on a show for the Arnold crowd, trading blows in close quarters and, often, exchanging blow for blow.

The fight concluded with one more “WOW!” as both fighters dug deep making the last two rounds as exciting as a boxing match could be. The judges all saw a different fight, as the scores were revealed (95-93: Karpency, 95-93: Walker, and 94-94 for a draw). Walker, who overcame the knockdowns to earn the draw, now posts a record of (9-1-2, 3 KOs), as Dan Karpency’s record stands at (8-2-1, 4 KOs).

Heavyweight George Arias (13-0, 7 KOs) got a much tougher fight than most expected from Robert Simms (8-3, 3 KOs). Simms, who will fight anyone and is a tough opponent, made Arias work for any progress in the ring. The judges scored the 8 Round bout (76-76, 77-75, 77-75) for the majority decision win for Arias.

Isiah Steen (12-0, 10 KOs) continued his impressive career defeating Super Middleweight Chris Chatman (15-10-1, 5 KOs) with a 31 second 6th Round TKO.

Welterweight Alfred Leisure (3-0, 2 KOs) scores a 1st Round TKO at 1:47 over Jessi Hackett (1-2, 1 KO).

Junior Middleweight Carlos Dixon (8-0, 5 KOs) defeated Jahmal Dyer (8-2, 5 KOs) by UD (58-56, 58-56, 58-56).

Heavyweight Alante Green (4-0-1, 3 KOs) won by 2nd Round TKO at the 2:39 mark over Anthony Trotter (3-4)

Heavyweight Hemi Ahio (13-0, 10 KOs) scores a TKO victory at the 1:46 mark of Round 7, for a victory over Ed Fountain (12-5, 5 KOs).

Heavyweight Stephan Shaw scores a 3rd Round KO victory over Donovan Dennis (12-4, 5 KOs). The win puts Shaw at (11-0, 8 KOs).

The card was impressive as Promoters Dibella Entertainment and Troy Speakman put together a great atmosphere and fight night. The competitive matches were matched up by Troy Speakman and Dennis Turner.