Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II could be on the horizon. According to Pacman, “negotiations are ongoing.” Their first fight in 2015 did four million+ pay-per-view buys and shattered all boxing revenue records. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in a disappointing fight, after which Pacman revealed that he entered the fight injured.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao is the current WBA welterweight champion. The 42-year-old Mayweather has been in and out of retirement since relinquishing his titles in 2015, exclusively facing MMA fighters under boxing rules.