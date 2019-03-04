WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
March 4, 2019
Boxing News

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao 2?

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao II could be on the horizon. According to Pacman, “negotiations are ongoing.” Their first fight in 2015 did four million+ pay-per-view buys and shattered all boxing revenue records. Mayweather defeated Pacquiao in a disappointing fight, after which Pacman revealed that he entered the fight injured.

The 40-year-old Pacquiao is the current WBA welterweight champion. The 42-year-old Mayweather has been in and out of retirement since relinquishing his titles in 2015, exclusively facing MMA fighters under boxing rules.

