Mexican superstar WBC, WBA middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2, 34 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, talks about his May 4 clash with IBF middleweight champion Daniel “Miracle Man” Jacobs (35-2, 29 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas streamed live on DAZN.



“It’s been a great tour New York, Mexico City, and now here in Los Angeles. Now it’s time to get ready and train for May 4th,” Saul “Canelo” Alvarez told Fightnews.com®. “It will be a complicated and difficult fight.”

Once again Canelo will be fighting on Cinco de Mayo weekend. The Mexican holiday which commemorates Mexico’s victory in the Battle of Puebla. A festive weekend which has been a tradition in hosting many boxing fights in the past from the days of Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd, and now Canelo.

“It’s a huge motivation and I’m so proud to be fighting and representing Mexico and Mexican fight fans on these festive dates,” Canelo said.

Alvarez and Jacobs will square off in a unification fight to determine the best middleweight in boxing.

“We are the two best at 160 in the world. He is a world champion and I’m a world champion. This is the best vs. the best. My objective is to fight the best,” Canelo said.

Canelo began his preparation for this fight in Mexico and has shifted his camp to San Diego as he prepares for Jacobs under father/son duo Eddie (trainer) and Chepo (Manager) Reynoso.

Jacobs is coming off a split decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko in winning the vacant IBF middleweight title as he is coming into this fight with a three fight win streak since dropping a decision to Gennady Golovkin back in March of 2017. His last four opponents Derevyanchenko, Maciej Sulecki, Luis Arias and Gennady Golovkin had a combined record of 92-0.

“He has lots of abilities and experience. It will be a complicated fight. He is a difficult and complete opponent. However we will study him in camp and in the ring it will be different,” Canelo said about Jacobs.

When told by a reporter that Jacobs was not concerned about the judges, Canelo replied, “I guess he’s waiting for me to knock him out.”

The motive behind that comment, Jacobs dropped a close decision to Golovkin and Golovkin earned a draw and dropped a decision to Alvarez in the rematch.

“I will do my job,” Canelo calmly replied.

For Alvarez, he made quick work of Rocky Fielding in his last fight in scoring a third round stoppage. Canelo moved up to 168 and took on a much taller Fielding to win the WBA World Super middleweight title. This time Canelo will go back down to 160 to take on the very dangerous Jacobs.

“The plan will be to get inside but not straight forward,” Canelo said. “I can fight different styles. It all depends on the opponent but I have to adapt. I just try to make the best fights,” Canelo added.

Prior to Monday’s press conference, Canelo spoke to media about his conversation he had with trainer Eddie Reynoso and their objective to become the first Mexican to win all four major titles in one division.

“Jacobs is our first objective to make history and winning all four belts. Whoever the champs are, that’s the objective,” Canelo said. “He represents a challenge and stands in my way to make history. To be the best, you have to beat the best,” Canelo added

Come Cinco de Mayo weekend it will be Canelo’s Mexican Style vs. Jacob’s Brooklyn Style as Canelo promises action on his quest to be the best.

“I take risky fights. Win or lose. I will give a great fight. May 4th I’m coming to win,”

