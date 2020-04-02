Champions

English Speaking Panel

Jose Carlos Ramirez

Amir Khan

Callum Smith

Fes Oquendo

Tony Bellew

Abner Mares

Yesterday we had a WBC Talks session with world champions, but also heroes of real life, that motivate thousands with their actions. The champions got the chance to share dozens of stories, remember their epic fights, how they won the world title, but also they talked about their foundations, social responsibility and all the sacrifices they do for their precious families.

If you didn’t follow the live conversation we strongly recommend you to watch this amazing video.

–

Spanish Speaking Panel

Mauricio Sulaimán – President of the World Boxing Council

Alfonso Zamora

Sergio Martinez

Roberto Durán

Marco Antonio Barrera

Jorge Arce

Erik Morales

Victor Silva – Moderator

They, who came to the gym full of dreams and illusions and who over time, crystallized and realized their goals becoming not only world champions but also idols and role model for so many young people.

From Panama to Spain, passing through Mexico, our world champions liked with thousand of viewers, to talk about their beginnings in boxing, about the great rivalries, their favorite boxers, who were their inspiration to become boxers and even revealed which It was his best and worst fight.

The President of the WBC, Mr. Mauricio Sulaimán, who was very participative during this talk, took a moment to thank all those who have made these possible. All those who have followed the broadcasts and of course all the panelists who have spoken.

He has offered an amazing platform during these two weeks to share experiences and knowledge, but today he did it in a very special way with our champions, those heroes who rise up with courage, ready to leave their hearts in the ring.

“You are my idols, each and every one of you have worn the green and gold belt with honor and passion, you have given yourselves in unforgettable fights that have made us cheer with emotion and have become an inspiration for new generations. I don`t know how to thank you all for being here today, sharing with all of us in these difficult times that we are living where we have to take care of each other and stay safe at home.”

–