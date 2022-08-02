WBC ordena a Zepeda-Prograis por el título de las 140 libras El Consejo Mundial de Boxeo ordenó un período de negociaciones libres para que José Zepeda (35-2, 27 KOs) y Regis Prograis (27-1, 23 KOs) se enfrenten por el título mundial vacante de los superligeros. Si no hay acuerdo durante este período, el WBC realizará una subasta de acuerdo con las Reglas y Reglamentos del WBC, el martes 30 de agosto de 2022. Previamente, el WBC había ordenado una pelea entre Zepeda y el ex campeón José Ramírez, pero este último se casará con su novia en octubre, por lo que no estará disponible para pelear. AMB ordena Dalakian-Jiménez por titulo mosca Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

