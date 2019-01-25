World Boxing Council minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin (52-0, 18 KOs), will make his next defense on March 1 against a well-known rival. Wanheng faces Tatsuya Fukuhara (21-6-6, 7 KOs), who has won two fights to earn a rematch since he lost a close fight with Wanheng in November of 2017. This will be the eleventh defense of the WBC minimumweight belt that Menayothin won in November 2014, when he overwhelmed Mexican Oswaldo Novoa.

Wanheng is famed for surpassing the 50-0 record of Floyd Mayweather Jr last year.