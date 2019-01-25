WBO super middleweight champion Jaime Munguia (31-0, 26 KOs) is completely focused on his fight Saturday against Takeshi Inoue (13-0-1, 7 KOs) at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.



“My mind is set on Inoue,” said Munguia Thursday. “We’re focused on this fight, which is extremely important to us. We’re coming in with a stellar plan and we’re very close to the big fights, so we can’t afford to lose or give a poor display. We will win.”