By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Award-winning journalist and Fightnews.com® contributor Grantlee Kieza has been named on the Australia Day Honours list to receive the prestigious Order of Australia Medal for services to boxing.



Kieza has published several books on boxing including Fenech: The Official Biography, Australian Boxing: The Illustrated History, Boxing in Australia, and Jeff Horn: The Hornet. In addition, Kieza worked as chief corner man to Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis in all of Jeff Fenech’s successful world title bouts, and also with WBC light heavyweight champion Jeff Harding, former world heavyweight challenger Joe Bugner when he challenged Frank Bruno in London in 1987, and former two-time world champion Lovemore Ndou when he clashed with Saul Canelo Alvarez over twelve rounds in Veracruz, Mexico in 2010.

Kieza was inducted into the Australian Boxing Hall of Fame in 2018.

