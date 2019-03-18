WBC flyweight champion Charlie Edwards says a domestic blockbuster with British rival and WBA super flyweight king Kal Yafai is “on the radar”, but he must first have to overcome former sparring partner Angel Moreno when he defends his world title for the first time at the Copper Box Arena this Saturday, live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

“He’s on the radar, 100 percent,” said Edwards. “It could be next because I would have it next, but I know he won’t, so it probably won’t be next. I don’t think he wants to entertain me at all. He made that pretty clear during the year when I was trying to call for the fight.

“I’m focusing on my own path. These big fights will come now I have a World title and when they do I’ll be ready. I’m ready now to fight anyone and everyone. I’m ready to build a legacy, and have proper fights. To become a British great I’ll have to win world titles at multiple weights, and that’s exactly what I’ll do.

“When I moved down to flyweight, I stated to Eddie, I’m ready for anyone and everyone, and that’s why he gave me the #1 flyweight in the division, and I went and did the performance that I did, and now I’m the #1. I know I possess the self-belief and skill to become a world champion in the super-flyweight division.”