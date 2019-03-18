Ultimate Boxxer has announced a broadcast deal with BT Sport that will have a minimum of five shows broadcast live in the UK and Ireland in the first year that will simulcast on BT Sport and BT Sports’ YouTube channel – available to anyone to watch for free. The first event of the year will be May 10 at The Indigo at The O2 in London with the second event confirmed for June 28 in Manchester.

Format: Eight boxers battle it out in an elimination tournament with four quarter-finals, followed by two semi-finals and one final to determine the winner. All bouts are three-rounders and take place on the same night.

The eight middleweights who will fight it out on May 10 are: Joe Hurn (10-0-1, 6 KOs), Tey-Lynn Jones (11-1, 2 KOs), Derrick ‘The Punching Preacher’ Osaze (6-0, 1 KO), Grant Dennis (12-1, 2 KOs), Keiron Conway (10-0, 3 KOs), Josh Groombridge (7-1, 4 KOs), Sean Phillips (6-0, 0 KOs), Kaan Hawes (5-0-1, 0 KOs).