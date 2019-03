By Robert Coster

Coming from an 11 month layoff, 2008 Olympic Champion, Dominican jr welterweight Felix Diaz (20-3, 10 KOs) made short work of outclassed countryman Abrahan Peralta (19-6, 13 KOs) in just two rounds. A hook to the body sent Peralta to the canvas for the full count at 2:45 of the round. The bout took place Saturday night at The Coliseo Teo Cruz in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. Promoter: Luis Casado.