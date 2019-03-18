WBA welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has options. After last night’s Spence-Garcia fight, Pacman was called out by IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence Jr.



After the fight, Spence declared that he wanted to fight boxing legend and welterweight titleholder Manny Pacquiao next, who entered the ring after the fight. “Yes, why not?” said Pacquiao, when asked about facing Spence next. “We’ll give the fans a good fight. I’m so happy to be here at AT&T Stadium and I hope I will be back here soon.”

As far as a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao commented, “Floyd? You will have to ask him. He seems to be enjoying his retirement. He may not want to come back and fight younger fighters like me. I want to stay active and fight again this summer. Real fights against real fighters.”