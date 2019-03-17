Eight fights, eight decisions on Top Rank’s St. Patrick’s Day special on Sunday in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, Olympic featherweight star Michael “Mick” Conlan (11-0, 7 KOs) defended his WBO Intercontinental strap with a workmanlike ten round unanimous decision over Ruben Garcia Hernandez (24-4-2, 10 KOs). Scores were 100-90 on all three cards.

Former WBA welterweight champion Luis Collazo (39-7, 20 KOs) scored a ten round split decision over Samuel Vargas (30-5-2, 14 KOs). Superbly conditioned 37-year-old Collazo suffered a cut over his right eye, but used his veteran skills to outscore Vargas by scores of 96-94, 98-92 on two cards. Vargas was up 96-94 on the third card.

In an upset, bantamweight Oscar Mojica (12-5-1, 1 KO) won a split decision over two-time Irish Olympic bronze medalist Paddy Barnes (5-2, 1 KO). Mojica knocked down Barnes in round two and bloodied him up. Barnes rallied late. Scores were 58-56, 58-56 Mojica, 58-56 Barnes. After the fight, Barnes stated he may retire.

Other Results

Josue Vargas W8 Adriano Ramirez (super lightweight)

Joseph Adorno W6 Victor Rosas (lightweight)

Vladimir Nikitin W6 Juan Tapia (featherweight)

John Bauza W6 Ricardo Maldonado (super lightweight)

Lee Reeves W4 Edward Torres (super lightweight)