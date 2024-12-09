Report/Photos by Boxing Bob Newman

Champions and celebrities alike received the red carpet treatment as they arrived at the Grand Elyseé Hotel for opening banquet of the 62nd annual WBC Convention in Hamburg, Germany tonight.

In addition to a cavalcade of world champions and select German boxers, there were also high profile figures such as Turki Alalshikh and German rocker Klaus Meine, lead singer of heavy metal band Scorpions.

Wladimir Klitschko and Klaus Meine spoke about both boxing and the world political situation, especially in Ukraine, Klitschko’s ethnic homeland. Meine and Scorpions have recently revamped the lyrics to their hit song, “Winds of Change” to reflect the situation within Ukraine, omitting the words “Gorky Park” in favor of “Ukraina.” The WBC bestowed commemorative belts with the mural painted at the last convention in Uzbekistan, to both Klitschko and Meine, presented by Terence Crawford and Lennox Lewis.

Riyadh Season founder Turki Alalshikh, the newest mega-promoter on the block, was honored as WBC man of the Year for his efforts to bring boxing fans the fights they want to see. Alalshikh has proposed a world cup tournament called the WBC Grand Prix for 2025 in 4 possible weight classes: feather, super light, middle and heavy. Prelim fights will be eight rounds starting with 32 fighters from around the world, and the finals will be 10 rounds.

Legendary German trainer Uli Wegner was honored with the WBC trainer’s belt surrounded by many of his charges Such as Arthur Abraham, Axel Shulz, Artur Gregorian and many others.