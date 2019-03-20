The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has scheduled the purse bid for the fight between cruiserweight super champion Oleksandr Usyk and champion in recess Denis Lebedev next Thursday, March 28th, at the offices of the Ocean Business Plaza, the Aquilino de la Guardia Avenue, in Panama City. The bid, which will take place at 11:00 AM local time, will have a participation amount of $10,000, while the minimum amount to be offered will be $400,000. The purse split will be distributed in 75% for Usyk, while the remaining 25% will be for Lebedev. The WBA Continental Director Aurelio Fiengo will be in charge of the auction, which was initially scheduled for March 12th but had to be postponed for logistical reasons.