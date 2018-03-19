WBA orders Relikh-Troyanovsky and Roman-Flores

The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee has ordered the start of negotiations for mandatory world title fights in the super lightweight and super bantamweight divisions. At super lightweight, current champion Kyril Relikh must face #3 rated Eduard Troyanovsky. At bantamweight, current super bantamweight champion Daniel Roman and interim champion Moises Flores must face each other, per the WBA’s title reduction policy. The respective camps were given a period of 30 days to reach an agreement, otherwise the fights will be called to a purse bid.

In other WBA news, President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza and WBA Directorate members, especially Director in Spain Pedro García, have voiced support for former WBA middleweight champion Javier Castillejo, who is in the running for a 2018 Princess of Asturias Award presented by the Spanish Boxing Association (AEBOX). The award honors those who have remarkable achievements.