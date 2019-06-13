By Robert Coster

In a press conference held yesterday in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Belgica Pena, CEO of Shuan Boxing Promotion, announced that the WBA will hold its yearly famed “KO to Drugs” card on July 27th in the Dominican capital. The main event will feature a bout for the vacant WBA super lightweight interim world title as WBA #3 ranked Alberto “La Avispa” Puello (16-0, 9 Kos) of the Dominican Republic will cross gloves with WBA #5 Jonathan “La Maravilla” Alonso (18-0, 7 KOs) of Spain (but born in the DR ).



Local star Puello is the WBA Fedelatin Champion while Alonso is champion of Spain. Belgica Pena informed the press that the international card will be held at the 8,000 seat Carlos (Teo) Cruz Coliseum in Santo Domingo. “All 9 fights will be top-level and competitive, featuring ranked boxers fighting each other in a televised boxing gala,” she said.