By Héctor Villarreal



After eight months of inactivity, Cuban welterweight Damian Rodriguez (12-1, 6 KOs) scored a unanimous decision over a very competitive local opponent, Addir “Viper” Sanchez (12-20,3, 6 KOs) on the main event of the boxing card presented by Sergio Gonzalez Master Promotions at Los Bohios Alegres in Trnasistmica, Panama. Two judges scored the fight 77-74 and the other one 80-72.

Another Cuban prospect, featherweight Norlan Yera (8-0, 3 KOs) remains undefeated after beating local Nelson Guillen (9-16, 3 KOs) who stayed on his corner after 3 rounds.

Colon´s native Ernesto “The Problem” Marin (5-0, 2 KOs) also stayed unbeaten by stopping Franklin “la Rueda” Ruiz (1-7, 1 KO) at 1:40 of the very first round.

Also by KO in round 1, Hugo Vasquez (2-1, 2 KOs) stopped Juan Carlos Gonzalez 1-10, 0 KOs) and Venezuelan welterweight Jhorvis Pacheco (3-1-1, 0 KO) scored a unanimous decision over local Jorge Garcia.