WBA cruiserweight super champion Denis Lebedev (32-2, 23 KOs) has announced the end of his professional boxing career that lasted almost nineteen years. The 39-year-old Lebedev decided not to take a WBA-ordered fight against regular titleholder Arsen Gulamiryan after negotiations broke down. Lebedev’s manager Vadim Kornilov stated that the terms offered for that fight were significantly lower than what Lebedev previously earned in non-title fights. Denis now intends to devote himself to social and political activities.