By David Robinett

Manny Pacquiao

– A lot of people are doubting my ability at the age of 40, so I have something to prove. Right now I’m still hungry and still enjoying this, and still doing my best.

– Believe me, this is a very interesting fight for me, it’s been a long time since I’ve focused like this. [Thurman] is well prepared for this fight because he’s not fighting [Josesito] Lopez, he’s fighting Manny Pacquiao, so I expect him to work hard and to be 100%.

– I’m not predicting a knockout, I don’t want to be careless in the fight, but if he gives me the chance, why not? I have to grab the opportunity to knock him out if it’s there.

Freddie Roach

– Thurman hasn’t been in the ring with the kind of speed that Manny has, most people are overwhelmed with his speed once they get into the ring with him.

– We’ve had a very good training camp, some good sparring. We have one more day of sparring today and then we’ll close camp down and get ready for the fight.

– Riffing on Thurman’s nickname, Roach added, “It’s going to be ‘One-Time’ vs. ‘All-Time.’”