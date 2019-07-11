Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has held the final press conference for Daniel Dubois (11-0, 10KOs) and Nathan Gorman (16-0, 11KOs) ahead of the unbeaten pair clashing on Saturday night for the vacant British heavyweight title at London’s o2 Arena, live on BT Sport and ESPN+.

Daniel Dubois: “I am gonna come out in the first round fast, sharp and put it all on the line. This is a big difference to our sparring. This is a fight.”

Nathan Gorman: “Whatever he has we have the answer for. I have been to hell and back. If the knockout is there I am going for it and if I go 12 rounds to win I do.”