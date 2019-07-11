Welterweight contender and Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James and former world champion Antonio DeMarco went face-to-face Thursday at the final press conference before they meet in a 10-round welterweight attraction that headlines FS1 PBC Fight Night and on FOX Deportes this Saturday night from The Armory in Minneapolis.



Jamal James: “I definitely am not overlooking him, we are going to out here and give a great show for all my hometown fans. I feel that I am ready for a title fight, but whatever my team comes up with, they’ll sit down with me and talk with me and we will figure it out. So if there is another step, then that’s the step I need to be taking on my way to a world title.”

Antonio DeMarco: “I’ve worked very hard in training and I have an edge in experience, so I know that I’ll be ready for what Jamal can do. We will see how he handles that in the ring. I’m not worried about fighting in his hometown. I bring the same mentality into the ring no matter what. At the end of the day, the fans can’t fight for him. It’s just me and him in there.”

Also in attendance at the press conference were heavyweight contenders Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington, who meet in a 10-round attraction, plus former heavyweight world champion Charles Martin and Daniel Martz, who battlein a 10-round heavyweight fight also featured on the telecast.



Robert Helenius: “What I have seen from Washington is the Deontay Wilder fight and his fights against Adam Kownacki and Jarrell Miller. But I think he is still a very good fighter, so this is going to be a tough fight. It has been a good camp and everything is looking good, so I don’t see any problem with beating him.”

Gerald Washington: “I know I have everything I need to win this fight. I’m ready and willing to go through whatever is in front of me to reach my goals. I have a challenge on Saturday night and a chance to get closer to where I want to be.”



Charles Martin: “I had just got with my new team and things weren’t really fluid in my last fight in March. I am letting off combinations now. It’s a lot of good stuff and I can’t wait to show it. We want to get the fight against Manuel Charr. I want that belt. If the stars are aligned, then that will happen.”

Daniel Martz: “I had a good camp, I was supposed to fight last month, but the fight got cancelled about a week before, so I just rolled into the next camp. I’ve had about 8-9 weeks to get ready for this. It’s always great to get in with a former world champion, and I feel ready. I’m going to go out there and have fun. I’m definitely ready for this fight. “