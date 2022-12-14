By Boxing Bob Newman

The Judges Seminar got underway at 2 p.m., led by Raul Caiz, Sr., Raul Caiz, Jr., Luis Pabon, Jose Torres, Octavio Rodriguez and Gustavo Padilla. The opening concepts concerned the habits and characteristics necessary to judge a fight:

Know the rules.

Be 100% prepared on the day of the fight.

Leave your problems behind when you leave your house to head to the fight.

Staying away from all aspects of social media was emphasized to the max. “Don’t read about the fight or its participants ahead of time. It can poison your mind, influencing it.”

Methods of scoring were then looked at. “Close 10-9,” “Moderate 10-9” and “Decisive 10-9” as well as “Extremely Decisive 10-8” without a knockdown are concepts adopted by the WBA.

The criteria for scoring were listed as:

Effectiveness

Effective Aggressiveness

Defense

Ring Generalship

Sportmanship

After a coffee break, the customary scoring exercise of rounds on video was undertaken. Some decisive rounds were shown where one fighter was completely dominated, prompting some to score it 10-8, without a knockdown. This stirred some lively debate between the panel and the assembly who were casting their votes. Interestingly, there were several judges in attendance who actually judged the rounds/fights which were being viewed. Judge Steve Weisfeld actually chimed in on how he was in the minority on fight night in scoring that particular round 10-8.