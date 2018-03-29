WBA approves Jacobs-Sulecki final eliminator

The Middleweight showdown between Daniel Jacobs and Maciej Sulecki at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 28, live on HBO, has been approved as a final eliminator for the WBA World Middleweight title. Jacobs and Sulecki will battle it out to become mandatory challenger for the May 5 clash between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Jacobs’ old foe ‘GGG’ Gennady Golovkin – raising the stakes for Jacobs’ return to his Brooklyn home.

‘The Miracle Man’ is back at Barclays for the first time since stopping Sergio Mora in September 2016, the fourth defense of the WBA title he won in there in August 2014 – and with today’s news is now in touching distance of challenging to reclaim it.

April 28 is Jacobs’ second fight with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing USA after outclassing Luis Arias in November at NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, and both Jacobs and Hearn are thrilled that the 31 year old will can be in touching distance of his ultimate goal – facing a fellow elite 160-pounder to become World ruler again.

“I’m grateful for the WBA for this opportunity and it gives me even more motivation going into April 28,” said Jacobs. “I feel that I beat GGG in the first fight and everyone knows my plan has always been to fight the winner of the rematch – now is there is no hiding place”