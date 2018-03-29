Hatton: I can see Joshua stopping him

Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton is convinced heavyweight hero Anthony Joshua will write another chapter in British boxing’s golden era in Cardiff on Saturday night. Joshua looks to add Joseph Parker’s WBO belt to his IBF and WBA Super titles at the Principality Stadium and Hatton said: “I can’t see anything other than a Joshua win. Parker has quick hands for a heavyweight and he could give Joshua problems for a few rounds. But can he do it for 12 rounds is the question. I don’t think he can. I can see Joshua getting to him in the middle rounds and stopping him in the second half of the fight.”