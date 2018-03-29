Big Baby takes aim at Joshua

Undefeated Brooklyn based heavyweight contender Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller will watch closely this Saturday night, March 31, 2018, as WBA/IBF Heavyweight World Champion Anthony Joshua faces undefeated WBO Heavyweight World Title Holder Joseph Parker in front of an expected crowd of over 80,000 boxing fans at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, England.

Said the 29-year-old Miller, “The excitement continues in the heavyweight division as Anthony Joshua steps back in the ring on Saturday against Joseph Parker and no one is more excited than me.”

“A victory by Joshua will put me one step closer to joining him in the ring and will give me the chance that I’ve been working all my life to get and NO ONE deserves this more! I’m the wildcard that’s going to shake this division up and give the fans what they want to see.”

“I’m here to stay and I will get the respect I deserve. I will not be denied. My focus right now is to add another win on April 28th with a knockout victory over Johann Duhaupas and then ‘Big Baby’ Miller is coming for my heavyweight crown and my respect. The world will know my name!”

On Saturday, April 28, 2018, Miller, (20-0-1, 18 KO’s) will face former world title challenger, Johann “The Reptile” Duhaupas, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s), of Abbeville, France, over 12-rounds in a WBA World Heavyweight Title Eliminator. The bout will serve as the co-feature to Matchroom Boxing USA’s sensational boxing card, ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ emanating from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY and televised live on HBO World Championship Boxing beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Miller is currently world ranked #3 by the WBO, WBA and IBF.

The heavy-handed Jarrell Miller scored two dominant stoppages in 2017. Fighting for the first time at Barclays Center on July 29, 2017, Miller stopped former world title challenger Gerald Washington at the end of eight rounds.

Following that up most recently, Miller stopped former world title challenger Mariusz Wach in the ninth round on November 11, 2017 in his first appearance at NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Headlining ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ on the HBO telecast, former Middleweight World Champion and BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador Daniel Jacobs, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s), returns for a 12-round middleweight showdown against undefeated, world ranked Polish contender Maciej Sulecki, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s).

Advance tickets for ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ starting at $42 may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or calling 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.

Previously announced in an outstanding women’s world title unification bout, WBA Lightweight World Champion Katie Taylor, (8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland returns to Barclays Center battling over 10-rounds against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion Victoria ‘La Leona’ Bustos, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

From the boxing rich country of Kazakhstan, the sport’s next big star, 2016 Olympic Gold Medalist, welterweight Daniyar Yeleussinov will compete in a six-round bout in his can’t miss pro debut.

Additionally, fighting in a scheduled 10-rounder on the undercard, fast-rising unbeaten knockout artist Shohjahon Ergashev, (11-0-0, 11 KO’s), a native of Uzbekistan, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY will face China’s ZHIMIN WANG, (10-2-0, 3 KO’s).

Brooklyn police officer and undefeated lightweight prospect Dimash ‘Lightning’ Niyazov, (13-0-0, 6 KO’s), will be making his Barclays Center debut in a six-round bout.

Fighting in a six-round bout on the undercard, exciting welterweight prospect Julian Sosa, (11-0-1, 4 KO’s), originally from Mexico, now fighting out of Brooklyn, NY, will battle for the fifth time at Barclays Center.

Also seeing action from boxing rich Clones, Ireland, ‘Lethel’ Larry Fryers, (6-0-0, 2 KO’s), will fight in a six-round welterweight bout.

Further details on these bouts will be announced shortly.