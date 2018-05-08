WBA #5 Kambosos targets ex-champ Crolla

By Ray Wheatley

WBA #5 lightweight George Kambosos has targeted former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla. Kambosos told Sporting News, ”One thing leads to another and the door opened to sign with Lou DiBella. He’s got Deontay Wilder at the moment and Wilder-Joshua is going to happen. They’re going back and forth with the money side, but it will happen, and you’ll find me on the undercard. I’m Lou’s boy now, so hopefully we can get Anthony Crolla or any other UK fighters. I’ve had my eye on Crolla since he was a world champ two years ago. That’s a fight we truly believe we can make an impact on, and Lou DiBella can make it happen.” Kambosos won his American debut on Saturday at Foxwoods stopping Jose Forrero in round one.