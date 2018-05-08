Vargas ready for Hovhannisyan

By Gabriel F. Cordero

“Hovhannisyan is a tougher challenger than my first two title defenses,” says WBC super bantamweight champion Rey Vargas, who defends against Azat Hovhannisyan Saturday night on HBO from the Turning Stone Resort in Verona, NY. “It’s going to be a good fight and I hope to come out with my hand raised and that’s why I prepared myself very well. We have a strategy to avoid getting into his game, we have been training that technique.”

In the main event, WBO jr middleweight champion Sadam Ali defends against unbeaten Jaime Munguia.