IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (29-0, 6 KOs) retained his title by twelve round split decision over mandatory challenger Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the FD Arena in Leeds, England. Galahad (a.k.a. Barry Awad) frustrated and neutralized Warrington in a dull tactical bout that could have gone either way. Scores were 115-113 Galahad, 116-112, 116-113 Warrington.