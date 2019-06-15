June 15, 2019
Boxing Results

Warrington retains IBF featherweight title

IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington (29-0, 6 KOs) retained his title by twelve round split decision over mandatory challenger Kid Galahad (26-1, 15 KOs) on Saturday night at the FD Arena in Leeds, England. Galahad (a.k.a. Barry Awad) frustrated and neutralized Warrington in a dull tactical bout that could have gone either way. Scores were 115-113 Galahad, 116-112, 116-113 Warrington.

Results from Las Vegas
Ex-champs Brähmer, Culcay, Zeuge win

Top Boxing News

  • The Kid was robbed.He won by 2pts.Kid held on inside and was more accurate.Good tactics smothering Warringtons style.Warringtons corner very relieved with result.The least would be a draw.Kids stock very high after this performance.

    Reply
    • >