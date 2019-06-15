By David Robinett at ringside

Opening the undercard action at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, German heavyweight Peter Kadiru (4-0, 1 KO) coasted to a four-round unanimous decision over MMA fighter Juan Torres (3-2-1, 1 KO). Kadiru, a decorated amateur who won a super heavyweight gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games, fought tentatively considering the level of his opposition, relying primarily on his straight right hand to land solid scoring blows, but never putting Torres in any danger. Scores were not announced.