WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin brought his record to 53-0 with an eight round unanimous technical decision over Tatsuya Fukuhara on Friday afternoon in Chachoengsao, Thailand. Menayothin was in command until suffering a cut over his right eye in a round eight accidental headbutt. The bout was halted by referee Bruce McTavish on the advice of the ring doctor and sent to the scorecards where Wanheng was declared the technical decision winner.

Wanheng moved to 53-0, 18 KOs after gaining notoriety last year by surpassing Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 career mark. Fukuhara fell to 21-7-6, 7 KOs. They previously fought in November 2017 with Wanheng winning an entertaining twelve round unanimous decision.