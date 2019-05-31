The exclusive six-fight, three-year global partnership between GGG Promotions and DAZN kicks off June 8 at Madison Square Garden with former middleweight world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin vs. Steve Rolls in the previously announced main event.

In the co-feature, undefeated super middleweight contenders Ali Akhmedov (14-0, 10 KOs) and Marcus McDaniel (15-0, 2 KOs) will face off in a ten round bout for the vacant WBC International super middleweight title.

Undefeated welterweights Brian Ceballo (8-0, 4 KOs) and Bakhtiyar Eyubov (14-0-1, 12 KOs) collide in an eight-round bout.

WBA #7 super welterweight Israil “The Dream” Madrimov (2-0, 2 KOs), who has only fought in 10-rounders since turning professional, will risk his world-rating against Norberto “Domino” Gonzalez (23-12, 13 KOs) in a 10-rounder.

Former U.S. Olympian Charles Conwell (9-0, 7 KOs) meets Courtney Pennington (12-3-3, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder for the vacant USBA junior middleweight title.

The DAZN live stream will open with middleweight Nikita “White Chocolate” Ababiy (4-0, 4 KOs) vs. TBA.

The card will open with a non-streamed four-round welterweight bout between local favorite Johnathan Arroyo (3-0-1, 1 KO) and Jordan Morales (3-7, 2 KOs).