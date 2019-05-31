Two-time world champion Amir Khan will make history when he fights in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on July 12 at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. Khan (33-5, 20 KOs) will face Neeraj Goyat (11-3, 2 KOs), the current WBC Asia welterweight champion. The bout takes on international significance with Khan, of Pakistani heritage, facing Goyat, who is being billed as India’s national boxing hero. Khan will reportedly earn an $8.8 million purse for the bout.

“This is an exciting challenge that I have ahead of me,” said Khan. “It will be the first time a British Pakistani will fight an Indian boxer, which eventually will bring the two nations together. I would like to thank the Saudi government and General Sports Authority for giving me this opportunity and I’m a firm believer in sport being a great healer.”

The Saudi Kingdom is aiming to become a major hub for international sporting events. It staged its first international boxing event last September when the World Boxing Super Series super middleweight final took place in Jeddah.

The momentum continues July 12 when Amir Khan steps between the ropes.